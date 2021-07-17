ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Sells $341,699.55 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 8,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $341,699.55.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

