Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 5.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $47.57. 20,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 571,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

