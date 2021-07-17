Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Position Decreased by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. Accelerate Diagnostics comprises 4.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX opened at $6.53 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

