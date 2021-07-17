Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $296,241.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

