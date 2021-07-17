ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading Up 3.1%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.44. 44,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 472,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

