Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

ABT stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

