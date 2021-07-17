Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL opened at €20.02 ($23.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.