AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

