A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) EVP Sells $4,659,756.50 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) EVP Mark R. Allen sold 15,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total value of $4,659,756.50.

AOS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 845,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,573. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

