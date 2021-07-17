A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.17. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 22,748 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in A.H. Belo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

