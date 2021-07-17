923,112 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 923,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,679,000. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 899,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

