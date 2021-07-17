8,964 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $290,794.14. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

