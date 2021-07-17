$88.15 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $88.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $348.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

