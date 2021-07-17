8,514 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.50 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

