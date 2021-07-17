79,659 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

