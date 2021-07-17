639 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $293.22 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

