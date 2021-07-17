632 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.