62,692 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAIR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,836,000.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

KAIR opened at $9.72 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.