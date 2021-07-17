50,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Bought by MHR Fund Management LLC

MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. CM Life Sciences II comprises about 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,802,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $12,833,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth $11,865,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMIIU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 19,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,568. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

