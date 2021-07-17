$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to announce $5.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

