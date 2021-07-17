4NEW Hits Market Capitalization of $50,923.58 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $50,923.58 and $1,249.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.