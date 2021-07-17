4,941 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

