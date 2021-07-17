$459.36 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce sales of $459.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $506.70 million and the lowest is $412.02 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,633 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,519. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.93.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

