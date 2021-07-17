4,389 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 210,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63,263.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 236,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

