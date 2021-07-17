$415.16 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post sales of $415.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.20 million and the lowest is $379.69 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $338.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.25. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $147.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.