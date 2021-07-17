$407.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report sales of $407.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.70 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $306.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 1,435,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

