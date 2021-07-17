400,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $22,500,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $10,922,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $6,500,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.