3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $25.30 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,521. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,462 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

