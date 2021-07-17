$399.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post $399.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.77 million and the highest is $415.40 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Conn’s news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 260,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

