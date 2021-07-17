39,808 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

