3,843 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $55,137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kemper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.11 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

