$371.45 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce sales of $371.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.40 million and the highest is $377.50 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $437.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 233,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

