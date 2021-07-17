36,005 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.