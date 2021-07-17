35,453 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 121.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

WCN opened at $123.08 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

