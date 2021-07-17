3,436 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

