326,686 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $331,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,353,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.