$32.11 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report sales of $32.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 448.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,879 shares of company stock worth $13,014,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,901. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

