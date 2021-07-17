31,407 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

