30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$34.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

30429 (TNT.TO) Company Profile

