300,000 Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Acquired by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Artius Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AACQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 1,297,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

