30,000 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDACU. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,117,000.

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

