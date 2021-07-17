3,000 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

