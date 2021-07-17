$3.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post $3.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $16.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

