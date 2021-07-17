27,799 Shares in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRAY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.27 on Friday. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

