261,788 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 261,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,548,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 2.6% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $143.42. 1,343,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,456. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

