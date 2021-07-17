2,400 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

BMO stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

