216,000 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

