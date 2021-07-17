2,010 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

