$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

PROF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PROF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 68,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,536. The company has a market cap of $322.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

