1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 249,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.